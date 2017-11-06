On November 5, 2017, Dr. William S. Parker, beloved husband of Naomi Parker (nee Rodman); devoted father of Denise (Ron) Scheinberg, Steven (Reka) Parker, David (Sharon) Parker and the late Betsy Jean Parker; dear brother of the late Dr. Joseph Parker and Alex Parker; adored grandfather of Brie Simone, Brooke Scheinberg and Nicholas, Drew, Eva, Aden, Brett, Kimberly and Hallie Parker; cherished great-grandfather of Zev and Leo Simone; dear son of the late Ethel and Abraham Parker. Funeral services and interment will be held at Lubawitz Nusach Ari (Ner Tamid) Cemetery, Rosedale on Monday, November 6, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 2 Reservoir Circle, Suite 203, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6 Charing Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.