On November 4, 2017, Hyman Samuel Lesser, devoted husband of Judith Goldie Lesser (nee Klein); loving father of Joyce (Mark) Steinhorn, Gary (Carla) Lesser and Deborah (Mike) McKinney; dear brother of the late Herman Lesser and Mary Needleman; adored grandfather of Alyssa, Julie and Amy Steinhorn, Rachel (Zachary) Fisher, Jordan, Orli, Jurnee and Elle Lesser and Hannah and Ben McKinney; cherished great-grandfather of Shiloh Fisher. Funeral services and interment will be held at Anshe Neisen Cemetery, Rosedale on Monday, November 6, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chabad of Anne Arundel County, 98 Clifford Blvd., Annapolis, MD 21401.