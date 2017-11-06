On November 4, 2017, Bette Sherman (nee Yospy), beloved wife of the late Harold Miller and Philip Sherman; cherished mother of Kenneth Miller (Melissa Boone-Miller), Ellen Dunn Jones (David Jones) and Andrew Miller (Dr. Randi Kobren Miller); devoted sister of the late Zelda (Jack) Dubin; dear daughter of the late Elsie and Jacob Yospy; loving grandmother of David (Huppit) Miller, Jennifer (Jeremy) Glovitch, Adam Dunn (Lucia Caltagirone), Sarah Dunn, Rachel Miller, Hallie Miller, Madison Boone and Andrew Boone; adoring great-grandmother of Gefen, Shaya and Eliav Miller, Blake and Ava Glovitch. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, November 6, at noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court, #205 (Annen Woods), Pikesville, MD 21208, Monday following interment, Tuesday and Wednesday, with services each evening.