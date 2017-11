On November 4, 2017, Rabbi Benjamin Katz, beloved husband of Debbie Hager-Katz (nee Hager); cherished father of Sholom and Adina Katz; brother of Judith Katz; loving son of the late Sholom and Sabina Katz. Funeral services will be held at Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion, 6602 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 on Monday, November 6, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, Md. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3318 Bancroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, through Sunday.