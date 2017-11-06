On November 3, 2017, Frances Snyder (nee Millman), beloved wife of the late Adolph “Reds” Snyder; cherished mother of Lawrence (Eileen) Snyder and Bruce (Arlene) Snyder; devoted sister of the late Katherine Davis Fruman; dear daughter of the late Harry and Jenny Millman; loving grandmother of Julie (David) Greenspan, Hillary Snyder, Lauren (Travis) Hurley, Daniel Snyder and the late Robyn Lynn Snyder; adoring great-grandmother of Max and Camryn Greenspan. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Monday, November 6, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at Springhouse of Pikesville, 8911 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment on Monday with a service at 7 p.m.; continuing on Tuesday after 1 p.m. at 7316 Silent Bird Court, Columbia, MD 21046 with a service at 7:30 p.m.