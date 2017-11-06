On November 4, 2017, Bertram M. Shevitz, beloved husband of Sheila Shevitz (nee Umin); cherished father of Michael Shevitz (Tammy Lynn Cheskis), Dr. David Shevitz (Julia Bazov), Robin (Russell) Aubrey and Nancy (Gregg) Hubner; devoted brother of the late Rosalind Sweren; dear brother-in-law of Ellwood Sweren; adored son of the late Eva and Max Shevitz; loving grandfather of Samantha, Hannah and Zoe Shevitz, Jessica (Ira) Miller, Joshua and Kaylee Shevitz, Mark and Jonny Bazov, Gabrielle Aubrey, Daniel and Ava Hubner; devoted great-grandfather of Jackson Miller. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, November 6, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. In mourning at 305 Wyndham Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Wednesday evening.