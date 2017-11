On November 2, 2017, Fanya Gerchikova, devoted wife of the late Iosif Gerchikov; beloved mother of Raisa Gerchikova (Naum Reznik) and Mark (Tatyana) Gerchikov; loving grandmother of Ilya (Olga) Gerchikov; adored great-grandmother of Dasha Gerchikova; devoted daughter of the late Pinchus and Miriam Shtabsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Sunday, November 5, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.