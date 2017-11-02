Shabbat Project Brings Challah, Music and Unity to Baltimore

The Baltimore Shabbat Project, billed as a Celebration of Jewish Unity, was held last week at sites around the metro region. This was the first year for the project’s Family Challah Bake on Oct. 22 at Pimlico Race Course, and it was a big hit with families, as was the Women’s Challah Bake on Oct. 25, attracting thousands of women and girls to commune and braid the traditional loaves together, and the Jewish Federation of Howard County’s Great Challah Bake on Oct. 26. The week wrapped up with a rousing Unity Havdallah Concert at the Joseph Meyer- hoff Symphony Hall on Saturday night, with popular Israeli singer Gad Elbaz and rapper Nissim Black.

Affiliated with the International Shabbat Project, this is the fourth year for the Baltimore effort, in which more than 25,000 people participated, including at events in homes and synagogues around the region. The project’s mission is to “unite Jewish Baltimore in global solidarity through the celebration of Shabbat.”

Shabbat shalom!

