Pikesville Chamber Rings In 40 Years

In 1977, three Pikesville business owners — Bob Horn, Eugene Gogel and Frank Bressler — founded the Pikesville Chamber of Commerce in an effort to support local businesses and act as a liaison between elected government officials and small business owners.

Forty years later, there are 350 businesses as official members of the Pikesville Chamber of Commerce, and the chamber also has moved beyond strictly working with Pikesville businesses. Owings Mills, Randallstown, Mount Washington, Timonium and Hunt Valley all have businesses represented in the chamber.

To commemorate its 40th anniversary, the chamber is holding an event at The Cove at Citron on Thursday. The evening will be spent celebrating the chamber’s history by giving thanks to current and former members and will include a video highlighting what business looked like in Pikesville in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and today.

Over the decades, the chamber has been able to provide budget-stabilizing services for local businesses such as the Commercial Energy Purchasing Cooperative. According to the chamber’s website, the average co-op member saves about the equivalent of their July electrical bill and/or their February natural gas bill by being a member.

Jessica Normington, the third executive director of the Pikesville Chamber of Commerce who was hired in 2011, said, “We are member-based, but we are here for all businesses in Pikesville.”

This sentiment is most evident in the recurring events the chamber hosts such as the monthly Brown Bag Networking Lunch. On the first Tuesday of each month, a different member of the Chamber of Commerce hosts a short get-together during which members of the business community can network with other business owners. The event is free to members but only costs $10 for nonmembers.

Normington credits much of the success of the chamber’s programming to her predecessors, Nancy Garfinkel, who served from the late ’80s until 2000, and Sherry Becker, who served until 2010.

“Nancy was instrumental in building the membership and starting the programming,” Normington said. “Sherry Becker took the programming that Nancy started and expanded on it.”

The Pikesville Chamber’s 40th anniversary celebration is Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at The Cove at Citron, 2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Pikesville. Tickets are $75 per person and $550 for a table of eight. Visit pikesville chamber.org.

Connor Graham is a local freelance writer.