On October 31, 2017, Selma Klein (nee Spector), beloved wife of the late William “Bill” I. Klein; loving mother of Jay Klein (Selma Levi), Larry (Sharon) Klein and Debbie (Jeffrey) Schwartz; adored sister of Riva Kader; cherished grandmother of Sarah Schwartz, Adam Klein, David Schwartz (fiance Maya Freund), Michael Schwartz and Miranda Klein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 2, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3402 Midfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday.