Beth Am’s Gem: Efrem Potts

Efrem M. Potts was active right up until his death. According to Beth Am Synagogue Rabbi Daniel Burg, Potts “spent the morning in Torah study, went home, blew the leaves off his driveway,” then attended the “What is a Jew?” talk sponsored by Beth Am and three other conservative synagogues that day before his death.

Potts, Beth Am’s first president, longest tenured member and honorary lifetime board member, died in his sleep on Oct. 23 at age 90.

Burg delivered the eulogy at the Oct. 27 service at Sol Levinson & Bros. with prayers led by Burg and Beth Am Cantor Ira Greenstein.

The rabbi and several other attendees at the service wore bow ties in deference to Potts’ favorite accessory. “Bow tie or no tie,” Burg quipped to the room, which was crowded with Potts’ family, friends and fellow Beth Am congregants.

Burg pointed out the “mysterious symmetry” of Potts’ passing: exactly one year ago, the rabbi said, he delivered the eulogy for Potts’ wife, Deborah Kaplan Potts.

Born in 1927 to Lea and Isaac Potts, Potts became a bar mitzvah at Chizuk Amuno Congregation in the building at 1501 Eutaw Place that would later house his beloved congregation, Beth Am. In 1949, Potts married Deborah there.

When Chizuk Amuno moved its congregation to Baltimore County, Potts and others such as Murray Miller founded a new synagogue in the historic Reservoir Hill building. Miller said Potts, his friend and close neighbor in Mount Washington, was “really the driving force” behind the synagogue’s creation.

“He kept it afloat,” Miller said. Potts’ mother-in-law, Etta Kaplan, suggested the name Beth Am, or “House of the People.”

Potts and his wife raised four daughters, Ruth Potts, Rabbi JoHanna Potts, Elizabeth Borris and Amy Knapp. Burg said Potts’ family had to share him with the Beth Am. Potts, Burg said, belonged to Beth Am, and Beth Am, in turn, belonged to Potts. In his later years, Burg recalled Potts “enjoyed being the elder sage. But it wasn’t about him. He was proud of Beth Am but not concerned with who got the credit.”

Potts was a furniture salesman and owner of Little Potts Furniture, a member of the East Monument Merchant Coalition, but he “worked to live,” Burg said. Aside from his deep commitment to Beth Am and to his family, Burg recalled in his eulogy that Potts enjoyed “reading, [eating] chocolate and breeding ponies.”

“[Efrem Potts was] the soul of Beth Am. He dedicated his life to it. He’s the institutional memory.” — Jonathan Fishman, Beth Am first vice president

Potts was an avid pilot. Burg recounted a time when Potts’ engine failed mid-flight, and Potts and his wife were forced to make an emergency landing in a pasture in upstate New York. Burg said Debbie would often say — and Burg paraphrased for the congregants: “He had a horseshoe ‘on his person.’”

Despite experiencing riots and robbery, Burg said, Potts never developed a sense of cynicism about people. Burg recalled Potts’ oft-stated phrase: “Your credit is good.”

Potts valued “education more than he valued sermons,” the rabbi said, and had a lifelong dedication to learning the Torah.

Burg compared Potts to Moses, saying that like Moses, Potts was “five steps ahead of everyone else, able to see into the future.” And, “when there’s no one else to do a job, you do it.”

Jonathan Fishman, first vice president of Beth Am, noted, several minutes before the service began, that “at least 50 percent” of Beth Am’s 500 families had shown up to say goodbye to Potts. “More than any other person,” Fishman said, Potts was “the soul of Beth Am. He dedicated his life to it. He’s the institutional memory: He knew everything from the workings of the building to the finances.”

Former Beth Am president, vice president and secretary Solomon Snyder was one of many congregants who remembered Potts’ inside-out knowledge of Beth Am.

“Efrem knew and loved the Beth Am building more than anyone else,” Snyder said. “I recall a mini-crisis when lights in the chandelier perched high above in the sanctuary needed bulb replacement. Hiring a service to safely ascend to the chandelier would be costly and risky. Efrem discovered a small knob on the ground floor whose manipulation effortlessly lowered the chandelier. Problem solved.”

“Beth Am was the love of his life,” said Lainy LeBow-Sachs, Beth Am’s only other lifetime honorary board member. LeBow-Sachs called Potts “the most unique, wonderful man: a renaissance man. He was amazing. At 90 [years old] you could talk to him like he was 50.”

LeBow-Sachs said that when she joined Beth Am 40 years ago, she became fast friends with Potts. “We were really soul mates. We had an incredible relationship. We respected each other deeply.”

Miller said Potts’ successes with his family and Beth Am are his legacy. “What he accomplished still lives,” Miller said. Burg expressed a similar sentiment about Potts during his service: “His light is incapable of being extinguished.”

Erica Rimlinger is a local freelance writer.