Medical Cannabis Dispensary Takes Step Forward in Pikesville

The medical cannabis industry can claim a victory of sorts in Baltimore County, as the Board of Appeals in public deliberations on Tuesday approved a dispensary in Pikesville, albeit with some additional requirements.

Temescal Wellness of Maryland, seeking approval to open a state-licensed medical cannabis dispensary at 1636 Reisterstown Road, has been met with opposition from community and business groups with concerns over crime and safety issues, as well as traffic, parking signage and landscaping.

Because the property lies within the Pikesville Commercial Revitalization District, Temescal must be granted a special exception — a zoning regulation that adds another layer of public scrutiny to the establishment of medical cannabis dispensaries in commercial revitalization districts. In order to clear the special exception hurdle, the business must be in the interest of the general welfare of the community. Alternately, those in opposition must prove that the business would have an adverse affect on the community.

After about an hour’s deliberation, the three-member board concluded that that burden of proof was not met, although all of the board members recognized the community’s concerns.

“The one thing that most people brought up was the expectation of an increase in crime somewhere within the Pikesville area close to the dispensary,” said board member Jason S. Garber. “Based on the way the regulation reads, it must appear that the use for which the special exception is requested will not be detrimental to health, safety or general welfare. I cannot say that it satisfies that standard at this time.”

Board member Kendra Randall Jolivet disagreed. “I was convinced by the community that there were some valid concerns that needed to be addressed by Temescal Wellness,” she said.

The overall appearance of the proposed dispensary was addressed along with community concern that Temescal could become a retail establishment, selling cannabis for recreational use, instead of only medical use by a doctor’s recommendation.

“If you went to a recreational use, it would be more of a liquor store type of thing, then you’re going to have a serious increase in volume of folks just passing by and stopping in,” said board chair Andrew M. Belt.

Garber recommended that the design and appearance of the business exceed the county’s design standards for commercial revitalization districts “in order to satisfy the goal of improving the appearance and enhancing the appearance of this property within the revitalization district.”

At the end of deliberations, board Chair Andrew M. Belt summarized a list of conditions for Temescal to meet for approval, including improved landscaping, increased security personnel for inside and outside the building, off-hour monitored surveillance, restriction of signage to the business name only and another hearing if Temescal seeks to include sale of cannabis for recreational use.

Before the meeting, Linda Halpert, a 30-plus-year resident of the Pine Ridge neighborhood, was concerned that her community would be negatively impacted by the dispensary.

“I hate to use the word threatened, but that’s the way I feel,” she said. “I don’t know who it’s going to attract. I don’t know how long it’s only going to be medical prescriptions.”

Afterward, Halpert was disappointed as was Howard J. Needle, a lawyer who also lives in Pine Ridge.

“I think the fact that they’re going to have a hearing when it goes public [to recreational use] is very important,” Needle said. “But it is my understanding that it cannot satisfy the parking and traffic regulations in existence and that the special exception should have been denied on the technical basis. Given that they have approved this use, the conditions, hopefully, that are being adopted will address those [safety] concerns as fully as possible. We’ll see what the written opinion says on that.”

Gregory Kennedy is an attorney representing the Southern Management Corporation, owners of The Residences at Pomona Park. He is concerned about the possibility of retail cannabis sales at the site.

“It seems that once it’s adult use, if and when that time ever comes, that the concerns expressed over the last couple of weeks would meet the burden [of proof] at that time. At that time it is no longer analogous to a pharmacy,” he said. “The question is, where is the best location for the dispensary?”

Kennedy said Southern Management would wait for the written decision to decide on whether to appeal. The board’s official written decision could take about a month.

Representatives from Temescal Wellness declined to comment.

