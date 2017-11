Many thanks for your beautifully descriptive article on “The Bagel Boys” (Oct. 27). It certainly captures the congenial vibe this group brings to the Myerberg Center every Tuesday morning.

The Myerberg continually aims to create stimulating and supportive activities for older adults in a welcoming environment. The Bagel Boys have made their program a fine example. We invite men and women in the community to contact us about other exciting offerings.