Join Us for Pikesville!

Many thanks for the letters of support for the efforts of 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, Inc. in this space last week by former delegate Ted Levin and president of the Pikesville Chamber of Commerce Mark Pressman, who are both members of this dynamic organization. Their help, along with the support of all of the members of 1,000 Friends of Pikesville (now 1,200), has been invaluable in making progress to get a new revitalization plan for Pikesville. No one person or organization was doing so until 1,000 Friends of Pikesville undertook that task.

We also acknowledge the support from Councilwoman Vicki Almond, who pushed the County Department of Planning to develop a new revitalization plan for Pikesville. And she has gone on record in support for developing the Pikesville Armory so that it best serves the needs or the area.

We are so pleased that every elected official representing Pikesville has supported our efforts, including State Sen. Bobby Zirkin, Dels. Dan Morhaim, Dana Stein and Shelly Hettleman and County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, in addition to Almond.

We need as many readers of the JT as we can get to join 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, a nonprofit tax-exempt corporation. Growing numbers will make our voice even stronger. Email us at HJNeedle@comcast.net or melmintz@comcast.net, and we will make you a member. There is no cost.

Thanks so much to our 1,200 members and others for their support and enthusiasm. It emboldens us to persevere to get this done.