Each of Us Can Reduce Political Polarization

There are numerous theories as to why our political environment is so polarized and dysfunctional: radical politicians elected in gerrymandered districts; the role of money in politics; angry economically marginalized voters; and the pervasive use of negative campaigning. All are contributing factors to the abysmal state of American politics.

There are also various and sundry proposals for large-scale structural fixes that might, over time, return a semblance of civility to American political life. Count me in.

What part can we, individual citizens, play in restoring civility to our democracy? It starts with guarding our own tongues.

A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department announced it was rescinding the executive order that created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a policy that allowed some people who illegally entered the U.S. as minors to be granted a deferment from deportation. As a longstanding supporter of immigrant rights, my organization, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, opposed the administration’s move.

I reviewed a draft public statement, which declared that it was “inhumane” to end the DACA program. I paused at the word inhumane and asked that it be removed and that the language be toned down.

The next day, I spoke to a well-respected community leader about the DACA program. “I actually support the president’s decision,” he said. “I am a strong supporter of the DREAM Act, but I don’t think such policies should be made by administrative decree.” He further argued that immigrants come to this country precisely because “we are a nation of laws. I want to preserve that.”

I didn’t agree with him, but neither could I honestly regard his argument as “inhumane.” Had I used the term, implying he and his fellow travelers lack empathy, I would have surely alienated him and made future policy discussions more difficult.

Let there be no misunderstanding: when my organization takes a stance on an issue we deem in the best interest of our community and the broader society, we spare no effort to win the day.

Nonetheless, we also recognize that most of the people on the other side might have a valid, even if mistaken point. What’s more, these people are our neighbors. They care about improving this country just as much as we do. And they aren’t going away.

It’s not enough to complain about incivility. We must be civil ourselves.

David Bernstein is president and CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs.