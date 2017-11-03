Har Sinai Celebrates 175 Years

In 1842, Baltimore’s own Har Sinai Congregation became the United States’ first Jewish congregation founded in Reform Judaism. Now based in Owings Mills, Har Sinai counts more than 400 families as congregants and continues to be the longest-running Reform congregation in the country.

This past May, a committee was formed by Rabbi Emeritus Floyd Herman and congregants Alan Orman and David L. Carp to commemorate the congregation’s 175th anniversary. The fruits of their labor will be an event paying tribute to four of Har Sinai’s outstanding members on Nov. 11.

The four members who will be honored are Rabbi Emeritus Floyd Herman; Dr. Jay Perman, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore; and Dr. David and Nancy Posner, locally renowned medical professionals who have shown exceptional generosity toward the congregation.

“They’ve each done a lot for our congregation and for the Baltimore community at large,” said Carp, the committee’s co-chair.

“When we first started back in May, we were like the little engine that could,” said Carp. “The 175th committee kept focused and kept chugging along.”

It was a victorious moment a few weeks ago when the celebration was sold out at 255 attendees.

In addition to the Nov. 11 event, the congregation will hold a concert, “A Musical Journey Through the Decades,” on Sunday, Nov. 19 featuring conductor and trumpet soloist Jeffrey Silberschlag and guest pianist Marika Bournaki.

In a prepared statement to announce the celebration, Har Sinai’s Senior Rabbi Linda Joseph said how important it is to celebrate not only the congregation’s rich history, but also its bright future.

“This anniversary doesn’t just look backward,” she said. “We’re proud of our past and excited for our future. One hundred and 75 years is just the beginning.”

Connor Graham is a local freelance writer.