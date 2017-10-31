On October 30, 2017, Richard Rivkin, husband of Brandy Zimmerman Rivkin; loving father of Briana Coghill, Alanna Rivkin, Ashlyn Rivkin and Avery Rivkin; adored brother of Faye Rivkin (Marcos Vera); cherished son of Deborah Nussbaum Kramer (Richard Kramer) and the late Robert Rivkin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, November 2, at 11 a.m. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. In mourning at 4236 Elsa Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21211.