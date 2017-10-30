Super Sunday Raises More Than $1M for The Associated

The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore raised $1.2 million from 486 donors at its Super Sunday phonathon this past weekend, kicking off the Federation’s annual campaign.

A total of 140 volunteers made calls at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC from the morning through early evening at The Associated’s signature fundraising campaign event of the year.

The organization has set an annual campaign goal of $31 million for fiscal year 2018, which started July 1 and runs through June 30, 2018.

Fred Heyman, Super Sunday co-chair, focused on the total contributions that were raised, which exceeded his expectations. He said he relished the chance to co-chair the event with his wife, Tammy, to help give back to the organization that has given him and his family so much.

“If you don’t say yes, then you never get to reap the benefits of the opportunity,” said Heyman, who has been involved with The Associated in many capacities since the 1980s.

In addition to Super Sunday, J Town hosted arts and mitzvah projects for children who accompanied their parents. Volunteers were also entered to win prizes, including a gift basket from Seasons kosher market and a two-month unlimited membership to boutique spin studio CorCycle.

Tammy Heyman said the spirit of giving was palpable as volunteers rotated around the phone stations.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm,” she said. “We felt a renewed sense of energy from staff, volunteers and a room full of generations, from seasoned leaders to new leaders.”

The event came about three months after The Associated announced it reached its annual campaign goal of $31 million for fiscal year 2017. The organization raised an additional $19 million thanks to government funds, contributions and gifts for specific projects for a total of $50 million available to the community.

