On October 28, 2017, Edith Donnenberg, beloved wife of the late Leon Donnenberg; loving mother of Albert (Vera) Donnenberg, Jeanne (Greg) Mulligan and Michael (Paula Fernandes) Donnenberg; sister of Bernard Aronow, the late Joseph Aronow and Jeanne Aronow Gray; grandma of Rachel (Chris) Hunter, Rebecca Donnenberg, Eric and Stephen Mulligan, Leah and Sarah Donnenberg, Aaron Krol, Samuel, Gabriel and Noah Donnenberg; great-grandmother of Andrew and Madeline Hunter. Services at Rodef Shalom Temple, 4905 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. Visitation at Temple one hour prior to services, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interment at West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah Medical Organization, c/o Hadassah, 1824 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or to a charity of the donor’s choice. In mourning at 11955 Long Lake Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136, on Tuesday and Wednesday, receiving visitors beginning at 6 p.m. both days, with services at 6:30 p.m.