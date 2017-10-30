On October 29, 2017, Dorothy G. Binder (nee Gister), beloved wife of the late Sidney Binder; loving mother of Michael Binder, Lori Binder, Timothy Binder and the late Robert Binder; adored mother-in-law of Ginger Binder and Marilyn Binder; cherished sister of the late Marian Bauman, Mae Levy and Elaine Moss; devoted grandmother of Jason Paul (Tracy Jo) Binder, Risa Ilise Binder (Jordan) Srulevich, Jessica Lauren Binder, Samantha (James) Stallings, Mark (Talitha) Hall, Jr. and Jessie (Jinwah) Binder; loving great-grandmother of Isabella Hall, Morgan and Gabriel Stallings, Samuel, Lily, Abby and Mary Binder; cherished daughter of the late Pauline Gister. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, November 3, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or Mazon, P.O. Box 96119, Washington, DC 20090. In mourning at 9231 Snow Shoe Lane, Columbia, MD 21045, with a service on Saturday at 7 p.m.