On October 29, 2017, Marilyn Berman (nee Plaut), beloved wife of the late Philip W. Berman; devoted mother of Jeffrey H. (late Sharon) Berman (fiance Karin Weller) and Michael I. (Cecilia) Berman; cherished grandmother of Sophia Isabella Berman; loving daughter of the late Irving and Hortense Plaut. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, November 1, at noon. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.