On October 28, 2017, Edith Weinberg, beloved wife of the late Jerome Weinberg; dear mother of Harriett (Jeff) Schilit and Mark (Joy) Weinberg; devoted daughter of the late Louis and Rebecca Skolkin; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue, on Wednesday, November 1, at 10:30 am. Please omit flowers.