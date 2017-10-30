On October 28, 2017, Rose Haransky (nee Stein), loving wife of the late “Hy” Haransky; cherished mother of Marcia (late Allan) Cohen, Maxine Cathy (Richard) Mittleman; beloved sister of Leonard Stein and the late Harry Stein; adored grandmother of Michael (Miranda) Mittleman, Matthew (Lauren) Mittleman, Melissa Cohen and Justin Cohen; devoted great-grandmother of Hunter Davis Mittleman and Lexi Taylor Mittleman; beloved daughter of the late Jake and Minnie Stein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, October 31, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Rodger C. Snyder Memorial Ladies Auxiliary #117, 11 Slade Ave., Apt # 809 Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2502 Creekstone Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.