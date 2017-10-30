On October 29, 2017, Jacqueline Wilen (nee Carlin), beloved wife of the late Jerome Wilen; devoted mother of Diane (Jeffrey) Lieberman, Robert Wilen, Louis (Lori) Wilen, Dr. Cheryl Wilen, Barry (Lilly) Wilen and Elliot (BT) Wilen; dear sister of Dr. Maury (Dr. Elizabeth) Carlin; loving daughter of the late Benjamin and Dorothy Carlin; cherished grandmother of Jordan (Emily) Lieberman, Jennifer and Casey Lieberman, Justin Wilen, Holden, Sierra and Blair Wilen, Hannah and Sarah Wilen; adored great-grandmother of Stella Lieberman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, October 31, at 11 a.m. Interment at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to, National Council of Jewish Women, 475 Riverside Drive, Suite 1901, New York, NY 10115. In mourning at 6701 Park Heights Ave., Apt. 4B (Arlington Park), Baltimore, MD 21215, Tuesday and Wednesday. Please park in the back of the building.