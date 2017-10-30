On October 27, 2017, Joan Rona Mazer (nee Blinchikoff), beloved wife of the late Allen Mazer; devoted mother of Steve Mazer, Debra (David) Kozak and Cindy Kamm; dear sister of Elinor Pumpian and the late Irene Blinchikoff; adoring grandmother of Adam Cohen, Marisa Cohen, Amanda Kamm and Morgan Kamm; loving daughter of the late Laura and Benjamin Blinchikoff. Also survived by many other loving relatives and lifelong friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Hospice of the Valley Development Office, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. The family will be receiving at 16 Autumn Winds Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Tuesday following interment.