On October 29, 2017, Zelda Wender (nee Hyatt), beloved wife of the late Raymon Wender; cherished mother of Rabbi Moshe (Chaya) Wender, Rabbi Yehoshua (Fraydee) Wender and Sandra (Mark) Friedman; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery, Rosedale, on Monday, October 30, promptly at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. The family will be in mourning in Chicago at the home of Rabbi Moshe and Chaya Wender.