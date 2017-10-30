On October 29, 2017, Jack Becker, beloved husband of Fran Becker (nee Trepolsky); devoted father of Robin (Craig) Becker-Cornblatt and Sharon (Dan) Cormack; dear brother of Arlene (Donald) Pristoop and the late Irving Becker; loving son of the late Ida and E. Daniel Becker; cherished grandfather of Heather Cormack, Mandi Cormack and Daniel Becker-Cornblatt. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, October 30, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Shoresh, 3723 Old Court Road, Suite 206, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Mended Hearts, 8150 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75206 or Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, #104, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 500 Sunbrook Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Monday following interment and Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. with evening services at 7 p.m. Continuing Wednesday at 1366 Hitchingpost Lane, Frederick, MD 21703, beginning at noon with an evening service at 7 p.m.