On October 24, 2017, Mania Drimer (nee Kamm), beloved wife of the late Max Drimer; devoted mother of Rachel Drimer Okun and Joseph (Janice) Drimer; loving sister of Malla Goldberg, Moshe Kamm and the late Hessa Anger, Yakov Kamm and Solomon Kamm; adored daughter of the late Helen and Bernard Kamm; cherished grandmother of Jordan Okun, Chad Drimer and Brian (Lauren) Drimer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, October 29, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, D.C. 20024. In mourning at Hilton Garden Inn, 4770 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills, MD 21117.