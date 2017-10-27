On October 26, 2017, Carol Ann Cohen (nee Oxenham), beloved wife of Calvin Cohen; loving mother of Steven Rosenthal, Donna (Thomas) O’Connor, Daniel Rosenthal, Robert (Nicole) Cohen and the late Joann Cohen; devoted sister of David (Jill) Oxenham and William (Sharon) Oxenham; beloved daughter of the late Anna and William Oxenham; loving grandmother of Joshua, Shannon and Joseph Rosenthal, Blair Decker, Sean, Erin and Rylie O’Connor, Ashley and Austin Cohen, Gabrielle and Mallory Bocchino; also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, October 30, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Visitation at Sol Levinson’s on Sunday, October 29, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 2048 Mount Hebron Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042, following interment.