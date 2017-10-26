Doing Our Part

We were happy to see the spotlight on Pikesville (“Pikesville at a Crossroads,” Oct. 13) and the potentially bright prospects the Armory can bring to our town.

The Pikesville Chamber of Commerce represents all businesses in Pikesville and its surrounding area, not just our 350 members. We are dedicated to promoting a vital and thriving business environment in Pikesville and have been actively involved with Councilwoman Vicki Almond in urging Baltimore County to create an updated Pikesville Revitalization Plan, which will include options for the armory. In addition, there will be two Chamber representatives on the armory task force, created by Gov. Larry Hogan and to be chaired by State Sen. Bobby Zirkin. We plan to continue working with Almond and others in the county government to make the best decisions that will maximize the use of the armory site for all residents.

We recognize that the armory can be the keystone of a reinvigorated Pikesville business district as well as for the surrounding area. We agree with Almond that planning for the development of the armory property needs to be done right, with broad-based participation by key stakeholders.

The outcome of this planning process needs to be some mix of stores, residences, and restaurants, among others, that will draw patrons not only from Pikesville, but also from surrounding areas. While financial assistance from Baltimore County and the state may be needed to get the project off the ground, the businesses and attractions must ultimately be financially viable to be able to stand on their own well into the future.

The Pikesville Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to a continued collaboration with area businesses and the county government to develop a great business and residential climate in Pikesville and its surrounding area.