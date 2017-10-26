On October 25, 2017, Jerome G. “Buddy” Katz; beloved husband of the late Rita Katz (nee Schwartz); devoted father of the late Barbara and Alan Katz; dear brother of the late Louis Katz; adored brother-in-law of Doris (late Eddie) Malin and Elaine Morgan; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue on Friday, October 27, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Itineris Inc., 2050 Rockrose Ave., Baltimore, MD 21211 or The ARC Of Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212.