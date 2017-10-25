Area Venues Provide Perfect Spaces

When there is family coming from across the country, possibly from around the world, to attend a bar or bat mitzvah, taking a look at the backyard and thinking, “We’re going to need more space!” is not an uncommon occurrence.

Luckily for the Baltimore-area Jewish community, there are many options for exciting, stylish and hospitable venues ready to let in the entire family.

Dave and Buster’s, Arundel Mills

Dave and Buster’s has made a name for itself across the United States by being a restaurant, bar and mega-video arcade all wrapped into one. The 70,000-square-foot Arundel Mills location has been open since 2005 and can accommodate as many as 2,500 patrons at once.

As for private parties, there are four large rooms, including the Skyline Showroom, which seats 250 guests, includes private restrooms and comes equipped with a full complimentary audio/visual system. The Arundel Mills Dave and Buster’s also offers a complete “buy out,” in which a client can rent the entire facility for an evening. But for an option that won’t break the bank, the Skyline Showroom is the best bet, coming in at $300 for a three-hour rental.

Sherry Venant, the venue’s senior corporate sales manager, described the location as “fun for all ages” and added that “[families] are always wowed by our customer service.” Although the facility houses a fully functional restaurant, Dave and Buster’s accepts outside kosher caterers to accommodate for b’nai mitzvahs.

Sheraton Baltimore North, Towson

The Sheraton Baltimore North has been located in the heart of Towson’s business district since 1987, but just last year, the hotel finished a complete renovation, revamping 283 guest rooms and an enormous 28,000-square-foot banquet space that can seat as many as 500 people.

“You truly have to see it to believe it,” said Erin Lowery, director of sales and marketing. She added that the hotel’s chandeliered ballroom is “luxurious, modern, convenient and relaxing.”

In addition to the Sheraton Baltimore North’s convenient location, Lowery said the menu features locally sourced food. “Our culinary team features local products to make our menu offerings reflect the area. From the Chesapeake Bay to the surrounding farmland, we have many opportunities to showcase fresh and indigenous items whenever possible.”

Depending on the size of the reception, rentals range from $250 to $500.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Downtown Baltimore

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco sits on the northwest corner of North Charles and Baltimore streets in the heart of downtown Baltimore. The building, a historical example of beaux-arts architecture, was renovated into a hotel in 2009 from its original use as the B&O Railroad headquarters and now features more than 200 guest suites and six event spaces.

“The décor is the perfect blend of bold sophistication and contemporary style,” said Jamie Watt Arnold, senior vice president of Profiles, Inc., a public relations firm that represents the Hotel Monaco.

The event spaces, which can accommodate as many as 200 people, are versatile, just as easily allowing for a traditional seated dinner or a cocktail style reception. The cuisine is handled by the hotel’s adjacent restaurant, the B&O American Brasserie. The fare is locally sourced and seasonal, and the restaurant is happy to make accommodations. Arnold said, “Executive chef Scott Hines and his team work with clients to create fun and creative menus tailored to each individual event.”

Rental prices for the Hotel Monaco typically range between $250 and $1,500.

Connor Graham is a local freelance writer.