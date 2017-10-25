Parshah Lech Lecha Finding Our Journey

The title of the parshah Lech Lecha literally conveys the imagery of forward movement and the setting out on a journey that G-d promises will be accompanied by blessing. The portion teaches us that Abraham had to leave the familiarity of his home to travel amid uncertainty. While the journey will be difficult and he will encounter adversity, G-d promises that he will be blessed and that a great legacy and people will result from the journey.

I believe that revelation is ongoing. I also believe that the Torah is timeless. I believe that the Torah has just as much wisdom to share on topics of today’s greatest feats and challenges as it did for those who lived in the ancient deserts in which the Torah’s narrative unfolds. It is up to us to continue to learn the stories and instructions of our sacred text in order to understand how they can inform our orientation to the world we are living in today.

Abraham could not have imagined the outcomes of his journey, nor could he likely see into the future the legacy that his faith and willingness to go on a journey would lead to. But he went forth. He charted new territories and welcomed in other travelers along the way. His journey was the foundation upon which all of Judaism (and other religions for that matter) would come to interpret and make meaning of their own moments of history. All of it growing out of a journey into the unknown.

It’s sometimes hard to imagine what it would mean to embark on a journey into the unknown. It could be as grand as seeking out a new venture, traveling to a new land or starting a new relationship. For so many, the fear of the unknown is enough to cause us to stay in the places we currently are. We imagine that G-d does not speak to us as G-d spoke to Abraham.

This week’s Torah portion invites us to imagine that maybe we too can hear that still, small voice. As we are still fresh into a new year on the Hebrew calendar and still at the beginning of our Torah’s journey, there is no better time than to reflect on the paths we travel. Are they intended toward blessing? Are we faithful that they will lead us in the direction of the legacy we hope to leave? If so, how do we enter deeper into that journey? If not, then our Torah portion this week comes to remind us that we too can change our course and journey in the company of blessing.

Rabbi Jessy Gross is senior director of the Center for Jewish Life at the JCC of Greater Baltimore.