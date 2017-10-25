Cancer Survivor’s Memoir

For Diane Pomerantz, flipping through the pages of her machzor on Erev Yom Kippur was surreal. She was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer exactly 19 years ago.

The future looked bleak for the mother of two in September 1998.

“I was stoic,” said Pomerantz, as she remembered the day she received her diagnosis. “All I could think about was not wanting to lose my family — not wanting my kids to be without a mother.”

But the resilient Pomerantz coped in the best way she knew how: She grabbed a pen and started to write. Little did she know that using the written word to express herself would lead to the publication of her debut memoir.

The 69-year-old traces her journey with intense love, devastating loss and coming to terms with accepting the

unchangeable in “Lost in the Reflecting Pool.” Published by She Writes Press, the page-turner story hit shelves on Oct. 10.

For the New York-born psychologist, the experience of journaling her thoughts went far beyond her original intentions.

“And that’s what memoir writing is about. It’s far more than the story itself,” Pomerantz said. “It opens up your ability to rethink and process your narrative.”

Although she chronicles her emotionally abusive relationship with Charles — the pseudonym used for her ex-husband — throughout the 318 pages of her gripping memoir, she is hoping readers understand that the story is meant to showcase her personal growth and healing process.

“I feel like I’m still growing from having written it,” Pomerantz said. “Healing is a process. There’s no magic to it. It takes time because it takes time to understand. It involves introspection. You have to give yourself time and not listen to the people who are saying, ‘Just get over it.’”

The Baltimore resident said an innate connection to her cultural Jewish identity eased the pain in some of her darkest hours.

In the early 2000s, just months after separating from her husband, Pomerantz’s father died a few days after he had quadruple bypass surgery.

An Orthodox Jewish doctor, who cared for her father in his final hours, delivered the news to Pomerantz.

“He put his arm around me and walked me to a separate waiting area,” she said. “This doctor sat with me and held my hands as I cried for what felt like hours. He even came to shiva, and after he told me, ‘You’ll come out from the darkness. You don’t have to do anything. You just have to let the light shine on you.’ That’s what Judaism means to me. It’s those experiences that stick with me.”

Before she retired in 2013, Pomerantz had written seven chapters of her 42-chapter book. She credits her participation in the When Words Count Retreat in

Vermont with inspiring her to pick up where she left off in her memoir.

By doing so, Pomerantz said she was able to analyze her narrative in a new way: from the outside looking in.

“You’re able to detach and distance yourself from the painful memories,” she said. “That’s when you begin to process your experiences differently. I think that’s made a difference for me, and it can make a difference for others going through difficult times.”

Pomerantz celebrated the release of her memoir at the Creative Alliance in Baltimore on Oct. 11. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she donated $995 of the proceeds gathered from the 6:30 p.m. launch to the Breast Evaluation and Treatment Program, which is part of the Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Maryland.