On October 23, 2017, Dr. Leroy Goren, beloved husband of Claude Goren (nee Blum); loving father of Darrin Goren, Jonathan Goren and the late Donna Goren; adored brother of Karen (Eric) Klempner; cherished grandfather of Joshua Goren, Sr., devoted great-grandfather of Joshua Goren, Jr.; loving son of the late Isadore and Lillian Goren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.