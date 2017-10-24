On October 23, 2017, Alvin Gerstein, beloved husband of the late Hanna Gerstein (nee Caplan); devoted father of Zev Gerstein and Mayer Gerstein; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, October 24, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6717 Westbrook Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.