On October 23, 2017, Efrem M. Potts, beloved husband of the late Deborah “Debbie” K. Potts (nee Kaplan); devoted father of Ruth Potts (Alexandra Carter), Rabbi JoHanna Potts, Elizabeth (Mark) Borris and Amy (Paul) Knapp; dear brother of the late Dr. Albert (Esther) Potts and Sheba (Dr. Isadore) Scher; adoring grandfather of Ari (Joanne) Strait, Elan Strait (Janeace Slifka), Rachel Borris, Michael (Meredith) Borris, Joshua Borris and Daniel Knapp; also survived by many adoring great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Isaac and Leah Potts. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, October 26, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers.