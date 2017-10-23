BREAKING: Hogan Signs Executive Order on BDS

Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order Monday afternoon preventing companies that participate in the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement (BDS) against Israel from securing procurement contracts with the State of Maryland.

The “Prohibiting Discriminatory Boycotts of Israel in State Procurement” order has Maryland joining more than 20 other states that have anti-BDS measures on the books.

“This executive order stands up against companies that seek to delegitimize the democratic State of Israel and negate the right of Israel to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people through discriminatory business practices,” the Baltimore Jewish Council said in a statement. “It also reinforces the long established and rapidly growing business relationship between Maryland and the state of Israel.”

An anti-BDS bill was introduced during the 2017 legislative session, and did not pass. The Baltimore Jewish Council, Hogan’s administration, Sen. Bobby Zirkin (D-District 11) and Dels. Ben Kramer (D-District 19), Shelly Hettleman (D-District 11), Dana Stein (D-District 11), Dan Morhaim (D-District 11) and Sandy Rosenberg (D-District 41) supported the bill and worked to education other legislators on BDS during that time.

“We are grateful to Gov. Hogan and his administration for taking this vital action and proud to know that state funding will not be used to support the discrimination and unfair business practices of the BDS movement,” the BJC statement said.

This story will be updated.