On October 20, 2017, Norman “Naphtali” Raczkowski, beloved husband of the late Reva Raczkowski; devoted father of Baruch “Barry” (Sarah) Raczkowski and Zvi (Tzilah) Raczkowski; loving brother of Pesach Raczkowski, Sarah (George) Seidel, Louise (late Jay) Gross and Iris (Yossie) Weinberg; dear son of the late Nachom and Rachelle Raczkowski; adored grandfather of Simcha (Michal) Raczkowski, Yehuda (Basya) Raczkowski, Nachum Raczkowski, Rachelle (Areyh) Laks, Elianna Raczkowski, Yitzchok Raczkowski, Yisroel Moshe Raczkowski, Malka Bayla Raczkowski and Sarah Rivka Raczkowski; cherished great-grandfather of Aviva Shoshana, Batsheva and Rivka Raczkowski and Avromi Laks. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, October 22, at 11 a.m. Interment Chofetz Chaim Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6304 Green Meadow Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21209, shacharis at 7:15 a.m. and mincha-ma’ariv at 5:55 p.m., no visitors between 3 to 5 p.m, and last visitors by 10 p.m.