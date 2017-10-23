On October 22, 2017, Allen I. Green, former husband of the late Esther R. Green (nee Millstone); loving father of Susan Green (Stephen Schloss), Dr. Beth Aronson (Mark Abramovitz), Dr. Daniel Green (Dr. Tamara Sobel) and the late Dr. Mark Green; dear brother of the late Morris, Aaron, Louis, Samuel and Max Green and Eva Green Klein; adored grandfather of Justin (Kristen), Richard (Claire) and Brendan (Serena) Aronson, Zachary Green, Alexandra Green, Stone Schloss, Jeremy Green and Adam (Jenny) Schloss; also survived by four loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 25, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2311 Tufton Ridge Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.