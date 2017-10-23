On October 22, 2017, Cathy Sara Hyman; beloved sister of Fran (John) Mitnick, Judi (Mark) Tepperman and the late Beth Sue Hyman and Carl Hyman; dear sister-in-law of Meg Berman; adored aunt of Tracy Mitnick (Ross) Levitt, Joshua Mitnick, Liana Tepperman, Etan Tepperman and Alex Hyman; cherished daughter of the late Eveline and David Hyman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 25, at 11 a.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2405 Diana Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Friday midday.