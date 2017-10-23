On October 22, 2017, Irene Friedland (nee Isaacs); cherished wife of the late Frank Friedland and Dr. Jason Gaskel; beloved mother of Joan (late Howard) Blum and Ronald Gaskel; loving stepmother of Frank (Jackie) Friedland; devoted sister of the late Ivan Isaacs and Hortense Goodovitch; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, October 25, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 7 Slade Ave., Apt. 101, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday only.