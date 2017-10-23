On October 22, 2017, Clorra “Cloe” Belman (nee Gross), beloved wife of the late Harry Richard “Dick” Belman; loving mother of Fran (Alan) Surell and Ronald S. Belman; devoted sister of Seth (Sheryl) Gross; beloved daughter of the late Abraham and Lillian Gross; loving grandmother of Scott, Jordan and Chandler Surell, Jarred and Connor Belman; dear sister-in-law of Michael (Cookie) Belman and P. Dennis (Phyllis) Belman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, October 24, at 2 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.