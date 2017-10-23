On October 21, 2017, Joseph Roth, beloved husband of Natalie Roth (nee Jocum); devoted father of Ilan (Hadassah) Roth and Orli (Matthew) Holub; dear brother of Chaim Roth; adored son of the late Ilana and Moshe Roth. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, October 23, at 1 p.m. Interment at Rudomer Verein Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7 Poinsettia Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.