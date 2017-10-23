On October 22, 2017, Madeline Abramson (nee Reich), devoted wife of the late Dr. William Edward Abramson; loving mother of Cynthia M. (Evgeny) Nikitin and Andrea (David) Abramson Zabel; adored daughter of the late Theodore and Sarah Reich; dear daughter-in-law of the late Dr. Joseph and Rose Abramson. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Goucher College Hillel, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD 21204. The family will be receiving at 8218 Marcie Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 5 p.m.