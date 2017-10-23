On October 21, 2017, Sandra Cohen (nee Schumsky), beloved wife of the late Howard Cohen; devoted mother of Janis (Rodd) Schlerf, Terri (Brad) Young and Steven (Carrie) Cohen; loving sister of Vivian (Jerry) Siegel; cherished daughter of the late Sol and Frances Schumsky; adored grandmother of Matthew and Elizabeth Schlerf, Michael Cohen and Joshua and Anna Young. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, October 23, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117, a charity that was very close to her heart. In mourning at 12 Dinaden Circle, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday following the interment.