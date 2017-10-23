On October 20, 2017, Yale Isaac Fagan, cherished husband of Ann Fagan (nee Bowling); loving father of Neil (Sandy) Parish, Larry (Mara) Parish, Sherri (Neil) Sweren and Jennifer (Robert) Ennamorato; beloved brother of Michael Fagan; adored grandfather of Laurie, Adam, Brandon, Jacob and Jillian Parish, Rachel Sweren and Ryan Sweren; devoted son of the late Ruth and Herman Fagan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or Siamese Cat Rescue, 366 Meander Run Road, Locust Dale, VA 22948. In mourning at 12630 Ivy Mill Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.