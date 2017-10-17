On October 15, 2017, Mildred Weisberg (nee Mannes); beloved mother of Ernest (Christine) Flax; devoted sister of Ruth Reinhart and the late Betty Malinow; loving grandmother of Stefany (Cory) Gittleman; loving great-grandmother of Trey Jordan and Madden Reeve Gittleman; adoring aunt of Rona Smith, Dr. Stanford (Roz) Malinow and Terri (Richard) Siegel; also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and adored lifelong friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Anshe Emunah (Aitz Chaim) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd., on Wednesday, October 18, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 7908 Long Meadow Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment Wednesday only with a service at 6 p.m.