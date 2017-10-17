On October 16, 2017, Dorothy K. Lowenthal (nee Korbchen), wife of the late Paul Lowenthal; devoted mother of the late Stuart J. Lowenthal; beloved sister of Ursula B. Krafchick and the late Beate and Walter Korbchen; loving aunt of Steven (Ellen) Krafchick, David Krafchick and Andrea (James) Voeglein; loving great-aunt of Samuel Voeglein, Ben Voeglein and Ana Krafchick. Funeral services and interment will be held at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown, on Tuesday, October 17, at 3:30 p.m. Please omit flowers.
Comments
Mary-Jo (Ford) Dale says
I remember the Lowenthal’s from Whitney Avenue where I grew up. Mrs. Lowenthal had beautiful red hair. She was always very friendly and was always smiling. It’s always sad to see parts of one’s life fade away. But knowing that she is with Mr. Lowenthal, and Stuart brings me a measure of joy.