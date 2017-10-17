On October 16, 2017, Dorothy K. Lowenthal (nee Korbchen), wife of the late Paul Lowenthal; devoted mother of the late Stuart J. Lowenthal; beloved sister of Ursula B. Krafchick and the late Beate and Walter Korbchen; loving aunt of Steven (Ellen) Krafchick, David Krafchick and Andrea (James) Voeglein; loving great-aunt of Samuel Voeglein, Ben Voeglein and Ana Krafchick. Funeral services and interment will be held at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown, on Tuesday, October 17, at 3:30 p.m. Please omit flowers.