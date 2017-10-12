On October 11, 2017, Alan Gertner, devoted husband of Ellen Gertner (nee Miller), loving father of Robin (David) Kushner, Amy Gertner and Eric (Monique) Gertner; cherished brother of the late Larry Gertner and Mark Gertner; dear brother-in-law of Patricia Gertner; adored grandfather of Lindsay, Benjamin and Jacob Kushner and Gabrielle and Cassidy Gertner; beloved son of the late Samuel and Katherine Gertner. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, October 15, at 9 a.m. Interment at Rudomer Verein Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 12513 Ivy Mill Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Tuesday.